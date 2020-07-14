International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 335 ($4.12) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Commerzbank cut their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.23) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup downgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 460 ($5.66) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.61) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 427.81 ($5.26).

IAG opened at GBX 213.60 ($2.63) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($8.42). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 374.40.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

