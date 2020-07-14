Intercontinental Exchange Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.46.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $91.83 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $101.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,477 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,514 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 12,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

