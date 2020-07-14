Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.50

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $42.50 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 8410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $137.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,048,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.