Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.5% of First United Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $58.58 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $252.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

