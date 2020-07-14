Insights Network Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $15,591.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,173,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

