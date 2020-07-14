Insider Buying: JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) Insider Buys 11,826 Shares of Stock

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC (LON:MATE) insider Sian Hansen acquired 11,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £9,933.84 ($12,224.76).

Shares of MATE traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.60 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 31,114 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

