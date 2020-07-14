Insider Buying: Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Purchases 363 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments Plc (LON:BDEV) insider Sharon White bought 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,967.46 ($2,421.19).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 541.80 ($6.67) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 349.40 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 979.54 ($12.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 516.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 609.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39.

BDEV has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.08) price objective (down from GBX 805 ($9.91)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 659 ($8.11) to GBX 645 ($7.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 553 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 670.31 ($8.25).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

