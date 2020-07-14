Ink Protocol Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $216,700.87 and approximately $94,823.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox and COSS.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ink Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.81 or 0.01962258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00196733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00081578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00118121 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,825,266 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.