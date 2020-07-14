Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Trims Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 960.0% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.47.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $249.59. 61,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,905,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.76. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The company has a market cap of $268.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

