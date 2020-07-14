Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 98 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.1% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.13. 83,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,606,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.99. The firm has a market cap of $307.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

