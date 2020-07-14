Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $20.84 on Tuesday, hitting $1,490.50. 23,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,490. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,577.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,440.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,363.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,052.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares in the company, valued at $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.