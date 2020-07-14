Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 325 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Target were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Target by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,524 shares of company stock worth $16,283,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.84. The stock had a trading volume of 40,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,102. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.26 and its 200-day moving average is $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

