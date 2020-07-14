Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 255 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,707 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FB. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,992,413 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.67 on Tuesday, reaching $235.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,784,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,515,072. The company has a market capitalization of $680.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $250.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $232.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

