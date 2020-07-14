Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,109 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.3% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 355,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,003,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $176.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $59.85.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.34.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.