Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 1.0% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $555.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,868. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $544.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The stock has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total transaction of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.