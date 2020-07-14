Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,733 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.62. 57,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,654. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

