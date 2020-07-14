Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 771 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Norddeutsche Landesbank lowered shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $176.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,938,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.05. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $391.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

