Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 430 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,817,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,832,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $77.88. The stock has a market cap of $180.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.87.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

