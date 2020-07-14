Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Lowers Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in General Mills were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,577,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,953 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 203.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283,883 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,443,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,005,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,242,000 after acquiring an additional 67,106 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $327,257,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,080.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,128. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

GIS traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.37. 526,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,591,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.59 and a 1-year high of $64.98.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

