Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $289,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 94.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,920. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZBH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI cut Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

