Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after buying an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.8% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 44.0% in the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.73.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $115.62. 160,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,823,856. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

