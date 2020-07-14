Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,529 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Intel were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. BNP Paribas upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

INTC traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,360,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,229,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $252.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.54. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

