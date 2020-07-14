Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,098,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,581,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,039,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,201,888,000 after buying an additional 278,155 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in American Express by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,681,642 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $914,455,000 after buying an additional 965,938 shares during the period. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in American Express by 1,124.9% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $810,328,000 after buying an additional 8,692,580 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.74. The stock had a trading volume of 62,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $104.90. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

