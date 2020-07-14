Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys 4 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $124.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,979.01. The company had a trading volume of 140,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,769. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

