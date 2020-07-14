Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up about 1.6% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,265 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.25. 19,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,355,534,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

