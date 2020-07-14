Independent Research Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €35.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

1COV has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.00 ($41.57).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €35.78 ($40.20) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €34.42. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a fifty-two week high of €48.18 ($54.13). The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

