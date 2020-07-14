Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hovde Group raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 162,916 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 472.2% during the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,673 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $12,524,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter valued at $11,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

