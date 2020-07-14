Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Charlie Ridge Buys 450,000 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge acquired 450,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £1,642,500 ($2,021,289.69).
Shares of IPX opened at GBX 360 ($4.43) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.16. The firm has a market cap of $469.49 million and a PE ratio of 33.33.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile
Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.
