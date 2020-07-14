Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) Insider Charlie Ridge Buys 450,000 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX) insider Charlie Ridge acquired 450,000 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £1,642,500 ($2,021,289.69).

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 360 ($4.43) on Tuesday. Impax Asset Management Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 191 ($2.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 410 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 369.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 357.16. The firm has a market cap of $469.49 million and a PE ratio of 33.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Impax Asset Management Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($4.92) to GBX 420 ($5.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

Impax Asset Management Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

