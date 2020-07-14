Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective trimmed by MKM Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Imax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Imax from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.11.

Imax stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. Imax has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $704.85 million, a P/E ratio of 119.90 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.23 million. Imax had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imax will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Imax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Imax by 119.1% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Imax by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Imax by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imax in the 1st quarter worth about $2,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

