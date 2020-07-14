IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.88.

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $14.17 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $7.87.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 117,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,522.76. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $108,198.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,043.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 238,523 shares of company stock worth $3,411,121 and have sold 13,273 shares worth $190,783.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of IDEAYA Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

