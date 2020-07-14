Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

IBDRY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC downgraded Iberdrola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Iberdrola from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Securities upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

