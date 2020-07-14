IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Cut to $160.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $354.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

IAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $283.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $122.28 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $129.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.03.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.2% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

