Huobi Token (HT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $91.44 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.20 or 0.00045583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bibox, DDEX and Huobi. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $914.15 million and approximately $91.44 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.60 or 0.04933412 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00054890 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033600 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,637,532 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, LBank, DDEX, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.