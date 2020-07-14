Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 92 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

PG opened at $124.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $306.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

