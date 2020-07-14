Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Buys 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,770.89.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,681.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2,209.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

