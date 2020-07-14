Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its price target boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.47% from the company’s current price.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra cut their price target on Hubbell from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hubbell from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

HUBB opened at $123.98 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.63 and a 200-day moving average of $129.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.12. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 142.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 45.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

