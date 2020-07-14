HT Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after buying an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after buying an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after buying an additional 1,267,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $196,257,000. Institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.67 on Tuesday, hitting $252.87. 3,654,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,804,712. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $269.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

