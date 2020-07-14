HT Partners LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

HT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 14.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.0% during the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 6,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 28,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 141,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, with a total value of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 250,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $158.41. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $187.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

