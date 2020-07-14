HT Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.5% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the first quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,555.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,497.87. The stock had a trading volume of 478,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,015. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,442.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,362.06. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,576.36. The company has a market cap of $1,032.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

