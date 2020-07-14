HT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 95 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 95 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Amazon.com accounts for 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,659,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 target price (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,770.89.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $124.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,979.01. The stock had a trading volume of 140,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,769. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,681.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,209.15. The firm has a market cap of $1,548.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

