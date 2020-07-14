HT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HT Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,522,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.57 and a 200 day moving average of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

