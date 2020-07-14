HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HSBC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Investec cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of HSBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. HSBC has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.92.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 89.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in HSBC by 286.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.