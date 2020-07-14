HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Investec lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.92. HSBC has a twelve month low of $22.67 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that HSBC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 19.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in HSBC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

