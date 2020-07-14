Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hostess Brands to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.79. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.39.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.09 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 325,000 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $3,929,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 923,577 shares of company stock worth $11,404,709. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 455,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 114,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,437,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,305,000 after buying an additional 326,359 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

