Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Holdings Decreased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $249.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.84 and a 200 day moving average of $225.76. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $259.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

