HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.40

Shares of HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.40 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 99922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55 and a beta of 0.18.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

