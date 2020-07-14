HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.04% from the stock’s current price.

LPRO has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on HL Acquisitions from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of LPRO opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 0.18. HL Acquisitions has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

