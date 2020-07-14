Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie Sells 1,500,000 Shares

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) Director Donald James Currie sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total transaction of C$75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,919,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,990.65.

HRH opened at C$0.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a PE ratio of -4.23. Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd has a 1-year low of C$0.01 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

