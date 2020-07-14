HighPoint Resources (XOGAQ) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

HighPoint Resources (OTCMKTS: XOGAQ) is one of 187 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare HighPoint Resources to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

HighPoint Resources has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources’ rivals have a beta of 2.42, meaning that their average stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HighPoint Resources $906.64 million -$1.39 billion -0.30 HighPoint Resources Competitors $10.10 billion $587.15 million 6.91

HighPoint Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than HighPoint Resources. HighPoint Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HighPoint Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPoint Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A HighPoint Resources Competitors 2666 9916 13542 448 2.44

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 80.48%. Given HighPoint Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HighPoint Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares HighPoint Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPoint Resources -144.41% -7.52% -2.29% HighPoint Resources Competitors -49.27% -2.93% 2.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of HighPoint Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HighPoint Resources rivals beat HighPoint Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

