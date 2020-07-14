Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $136.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.33.

Get Hershey alerts:

HSY stock opened at $127.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.05 and its 200-day moving average is $140.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total value of $37,920.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hershey by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.